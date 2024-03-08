WWE legend opens up about The Rock and how fans feel; sends message to Cody Rhodes

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recently shared his insights on The Rock's comeback and addressed the ongoing developments surrounding Cody Rhodes.

The anticipation and enthusiasm for this year's WrestleMania have reached new heights since The Rock made his return to WWE. He was initially expected to face his cousin Roman Reigns at The Grandest Stage of Them All, but plans took a turn due to significant fan demand, redirecting the spotlight toward a highly anticipated re-match between Cody Rhodes and The Tribal Chief.

The People's Champion has since embraced a heel persona, delivering some of his finest performances in recent years. Aligned with The Bloodline, he is determined to ensure that The American Nightmare doesn't finish his story.

During a recent appearance on The Busted Open Radio podcast, Diamond Dallas Page spoke highly of The Rock, emphasizing that despite being one of the world's biggest stars, he remains actively involved in the wrestling business.

DDP highlighted the significance of this, particularly given The Rock's new role as a board member of TKO Group Holdings.

"The Rock ... he's the biggest star in the world and he's one of us. For him to even continue to be involved in wrestling's a pretty da*n big deal, and now he's sitting on the board of TKO [Group Holdings]," Diamond Dallas Page said.

DDP further added that while fans may be inclined to cheer for The Rock, he personally didn't count himself among them. He expressed his pride in Cody Rhodes, commending how admirably he has handled the challenges that unfolded behind the scenes.

"They wanna cheer Rock but 'I'm not here for that. We're here to kick their a**. I'm so proud of Cody [Rhodes] because you can only imagine what's going on behind the scenes." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

WWE Hall of Famer recently sent a heartfelt message to Cody Rhodes

Diamond Dallas Page has consistently stood as an ambassador and supporter for Cody Rhodes throughout his career.

In a recent Instagram post following the 2024 Royal Rumble, the WWE Hall of Famer detailed his experience of rushing to hug Cody Rhodes after his victory in the Men's Rumble match. Expressing his immense pride in that moment, he revealed that fans in the arena were taken by surprise when they saw him on the entrance ramp.

"This was an Awesome moment! I watched the #Rumble from the Press Box with my buddy podcaster @chrisvanvliet. After the match was over, I was so Proud of Cody. I decided to walk through all the people who were leaving the building. The people couldn’t believe their eyes, as DDP made his way from the Press Box to the entrance ramp railing and hopped over it to Hug IT OUT, with the Back to Back Royal of the Rumble Winner @americannightmarecody," DDP wrote.

Rhodes is set to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. It will be interesting to see if Rhodes will be able to finish his story or not.

