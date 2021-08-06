When did The Undertaker officially retire from WWE?

The Undertaker is an all-time great whose Deadman, larger-than-life character captivated the WWE Universe.

At Survivor Series 2020, The Undertaker officially retired from pro-wrestling to end a career that spanned more than three decades, leaving fans with memories to last a lifetime. A retirement ceremony was held to honor his career, where The Phenom struck his trademark poses and declared it was time "to let The Undertaker Rest In Peace."

The event was sadly held inside the WWE ThunderDome with no fans present due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But it was watched by millions around the world on the WWE Network.

The farewell ceremony also marked the 30th anniversary of The Undertaker's WWE debut, which took place at the 1990 Survivor Series pay-per-view. Many legends and Hall of Famers came together to celebrate his historical run.

Who appeared at The Undertaker's farewell?

To greet The Deadman in the ring for his final ride, many long-time friends and rivals showed up. Shane McMahon, John Bradshaw Layfield, The Big Show, Jeff Hardy, Mick Foley, The Godfather, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Booker T, and Ric Flair were among them.

His fictional brother Kane also appeared in his full ring attire. Finally, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon entered and introduced The Undertaker to the ring.

All the legends came out to support The Undertaker's final farewell ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6s8RcF7T3y — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) November 25, 2020

The Undertaker admitted in the Victory Over Injury Podcast that his retirement ceremony was tough:

"I’d already come to peace with my decision, but it was really real once I put the hat and coat on. Knowing I was putting the hat and coat on for the last time and walking to the ring in that capacity, it was tough. It was probably best that I didn’t say much more than I did or I would have killed 30 years of work and turning into a blubbering idiot. I had already come to grips with the fact that I had gotten everything out of this sponge that you’re going to get, but when I put the hat and the coat on, things feel different. ‘I might have one more in me.’ No, that was it," The Undertaker said. (h/t Inside The Ropes)

There can never be anyone like The Undertaker, and we are blessed to have been on the journey of witnessing his legendary career unfold. For now, it is time for The Undertaker to rest in peace.

Thank you, 'Taker.

