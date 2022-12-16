When did Dominik Mysterio make his first WWE appearance?

Dominik Mysterio has been killing it on Monday Night RAW lately. His betrayal of his father and alliance with The Judgment Day has unlocked a new side to him, one that is growing more confident by the day. With the likes of Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley backing him, his future looks bright.

Dominik Mysterio was born to be a wrestler, being the son of wrestling legend Rey Mysterio. Indeed, he was introduced to pro wrestling by his father when he was very young. Given how much he must have seen Mysterio and his colleagues during his childhood, there's no doubt that it must have inspired him.

The youngster's first WWE appearance is well-remembered by fans, but is a distant memory in terms of when it happened. If you are among those who forgot when it took place, read on to find out your answer.

Dominik Mysterio first appeared in WWE to see his father perform. He was famously in the audience on the June 5, 2003 episode of SmackDown, when Rey Mysterio defeated Matt Hardy to win the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. The young boy and his father celebrated in the ring as the show wrapped up.

WWE brought Dominik in for his first storyline in 2005. This was the much-acclaimed feud between Rey and Eddie Guerrero, in which they fought over custody for the boy. They settled it in a ladder match at SummerSlam where the masked luchador was victorious.

Dominik Mysterio being a traitor

Dominik Mysterio used to be one of the most likable superstars in all of WWE. However, that did a sharp 180 since his heel turn and alliance with The Judgment Day. His obsession with making his father's life miserable has made him one of the most despicable heels on the main roster.

Dominik and Rhea Ripley recently went to Rey Mysterio's house on Thanksgiving and attacked him in front of his wife. The smug youngster revealed he did it so that he could always be above his father.

“Because he had his Christmas tree up before November was over, and honestly he doesn’t deserve to just be living peacefully. I had to live with his shadow my whole life. So I’m hoping to cast a big shadow over him and just keep torturing him as much as I can.”

Mysterio has been doing bits as part of The Judgment Day. It is only a matter of time before he wins a championship in WWE. We can't wait to see what the future holds for him.

