When did Edge and Beth Phoenix first compete in the same WWE match?

Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix returned to WWE Extreme Rules tonight to help her husband, Edge, against Finn Balor in his I Quit match. However, this is not the first time the Hall of Fame couple have been in the ring together.

In January 2010, WWE hosted The Royal Rumble. The event saw the former Women's Champion enter the Rumble at number six. Back then, she was only the second woman to enter the Royal Rumble after the legendary Chyna.

In that same match, Edge entered the Rumble at number 29. The Glamazon eliminated The Great Khali, and her husband won the Royal Rumble that year. The second time the couple would fight in the same match came 12 years later as a team against The Miz and Maryse.

Edge said 'I Quit' to save his wife Beth Phoenix at WWE Extreme Rules

Tonight at WWE Extreme Rules, Edge faced Judgment Day leader Finn Balor in an I Quit match. As expected, the group tried to play the numbers game on Edge. Despite the Hall of Famer getting help from Rey Mysterio, the numbers game was too much for him to handle.

When Rhea Ripley made it difficult for Edge to deal with her, Beth Phoenix came out to neutralize the situation. Unfortunately, as the match ended, the result didn't go the way The Rated R Superstar would have desired.

After Phoenix was laid out by The Nightmare, the group tied down Edge, with Finn Balor delivering three consecutive Coup de Grâce. Rhea Ripley soon had Beth Phoenix in position for the con-chair-to. Seeing his wife's well-being in danger, Edge had no choice but to say, "I quit."

The rivalry between Judgment Day and Edge is far from over, and it looks like we will potentially see the Hall of Fame couple compete together again.

