Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix are one of WWE's top power couples. As far as the WWE Universe is concerned, they are both legends of the sport and beloved superstars.

There is no shortage of the amount of great moments Edge and Beth Phoenix have given us in WWE. However, the best was arguably when they tied the knot after years of courting. It was one of wrestling's greatest love stories and one that ultimately paid off and is still going strong to this day.

The Rated R Superstar and The Glamazon began seeing each other back in 2011, a year after the latter divorced her former husband. Their relationship grew stronger and became more serious in the next few months. On December 12, 2013, the couple welcomed their first child, a lovely baby girl they named Lyric Rose Copeland. A second daughter named Ruby Ever Copeland was born on May 31, 2016.

In October of that year, Edge and Beth Phoenix married each other and instantly became one of WWE's power couples. They have been inseparable ever since.

Edge and Beth Phoenix's latest WWE exploits

Edge and Beth Phoenix are currently caught up in an intense feud with The Judgment Day on WWE RAW. The faction has been making their lives hell for months now, leading to the two coming together to try and stop them.

The Ultimate Opportunist created The Judgment Day, but was ousted from the group in 2022 by Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley. Since then, the villainous stable has been adamant about stomping everyone in sight. The addition of Dominik Mysterio to their ranks has only made them stronger.

After Phoenix speared Ripley at the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event and on the RAW episode after the show, things got intense this week. On the red brand, the couple challenged Balor and The Nightmare to a mixed tag team match at Elimination Chamber. The heels accepted the challenge, setting up a must-see clash in Montreal.

The Hall of Famers are out for revenge, which means one can expect a deeply personal battle at the show. They will look to bury The Judgment Day once and for all, but it will not be an easy task.

