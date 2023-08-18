When did Edge re-sign with WWE? All you need to know about his current contract

Edge has spoken about his contract situation with WWE. Last week, The Rated-R Superstar challenged Sheamus for a match this week, which is looking like it might be his final bout. Last year, the former WWE Champion claimed he would like to end his career in Canada, and fans feel this could happen this week.

Edge has also spoken about his current contract situation with WWE. In an interview with Carlos Bustamante from ET Canada, the Hall of Famer spoke about his contract and WWE future. He expressed that there is no sign of him signing a contract as of now, and he won't know anything until he gets into the locker room this Friday after his match.

“Here’s what I can honestly say, and this isn’t the answer everyone wants. I truly don’t know. I really really, with 100% truth can say I don’t know. That’s strange for me, but I don’t. I really don’t. I’ve put some thought into it, but not a lot. This is the last match on my current contract. I don’t know,” Edge stated (H/T - Fightful).

He continued:

“I honestly don’t know. I probably won’t know until I get to the locker room that night and decompress, let all the anxiety and tension that I never used to have before I performed, I have now. That’s strange for me and makes it that much harder to do this. I’m going to be 50 in October. It’s not easy anymore. Before, what I used to take for granted to be able to do, now, there is a process and a fallout. There’s a lot. It’s the dream gig, but it’s getting really hard.”

Edge faces Sheamus this week on Friday Night SmackDown. The superstars have never faced each other in their WWE careers.

Beth Pheonix sends a message to Edge ahead of his match on SmackDown

Next week, the former WWE Champion completes 25 years in the WWE. Once we reach the moment, wishes and love will pour in for The Rated-R Superstar from all around the world. However, one WWE Hall of Famer has sent her message to Edge, and that Hall of Famer also happens to be his wife, Beth Pheonix.

The Glamazon took to Instagram to send a heartfelt message.

"Can’t wait to celebrate @edgeratedr 25 year career with wwe on #smackdown ! My wish for you Adam is that on Friday you see and feel how much we all adore you for the iconic performer you are but more importantly, for the beloved person you are inside."

The Hall of Famer turns 50 soon; it is impossible to expect him to be the performer he once was. However, maybe WWE can get him a part-time deal like Brock Lesnar, Logan Paul, or The Undertaker, where he can wrestle 3–4 times a year for a big event.