What does WWE stand for? Walk with Elias. Or at least it used to. It's been some time since we saw the cellphone-silencing, mouth-shutting and guitar-playing personality inside the squared circle.

It was recently revealed by Ringside News that the company has no plans for the WWE Superstar. At present, his future appears to be in limbo with creative plans few and far between. The report stated that he is in “creative purgatory” right now.

The last time we saw him on-screen was during the summer of 2021, where he appeared in vignettes, ultimately putting an end to his character. He confirmed that Elias no longer existed and proceeded to burn his trademark guitar.

The vignettes at the time appeared to suggest that the character was set to be repackaged, but this has never transpired. His whereabouts remain unknown, although Ringside News did also report that the four-time 24/7 Champion was backstage at an event in December 2021 with a completely different look.

Right now, he appears to be completely lost in the shuffle, and some. In recent months, WWE has wielded the ax, releasing a lot of its talents and citing budget cuts as the reason due the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite this, he remains employed and under contract.

So when was the last time Elias wrestled in WWE?

He last wrestled for on July 19, 2021 in a Symphony of Destruction match against Jaxson Ryker on Monday Night RAW. The Breakout Superstar of 2018 lost that match at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Ryker was an associate of the guitar player before they had a mini feud.

New Elias gimmick reportedly scrapped last year

In December 2021, around the same time Elias was reportedly backstage at a WWE event, a new gimmick was set to be in the works for him.

However, WrestleVotes reported that the rebranding was too similar to that of "Macho Man" Randy Savage. Apparently Vince McMahon did not like this and the gimmick was scrapped.

The one-time Slammy Award winner first joined WWE in 2014, and began life in the company on NXT before moving to the main roster. What the future now holds for the Pittsburgh-native remains to be seen.

