Eric Bischoff made a surprise appearance on the December 27, 2021 edition of WWE RAW. He was involved with the segment where The Miz and Maryse were set to renew their wedding vows. Bischoff led the ceremony.

It was the first time the former WCW Senior Vice President had appeared on WWE television since April 2021. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in a special ceremony inside the Thunderdome. Eric then appeared on stage at WrestleMania 37 in Tampa, FL greeting the fans following his induction.

Bischoff was initially signed by Vince McMahon months after the WWE Chairman's acquisition of WCW in 2001. Bischoff served as WCW's head hencho leading the promotion against Vince McMahon during 90's.

So when did Eric Bischoff make his debut in WWE?

Eric Bischoff debuted in WWE on the July 15, 2002 episode of Monday Night RAW. Vince McMahon introduced Bischoff as the new RAW General Manager to the shock of many in the WWE Universe.

Eric Bischoff spoke about the night he debuted on Monday Night RAW on his 83 Weeks podcast:

"I mean, I knew I was going to be the new general manager. I knew it was going to be a surprise. I knew that I was going to kick off cutting a big promo but I didn’t know what the promo was going to be. I also knew–it was a cool thing, for me at least it was, it was such a relief to be just a talent again and it didn’t matter. I just didn’t care what the script said. It’s so hard to talk about because it’s hard for me to express my feelings sometimes, but I was so anxious to pull off the surprise, I didn’t care what the script says, I am going to make it work." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Did Eric Bischoff ever compete in any matches in WWE?

Eric Bischoff competed in a number of matches during his tenure with WWE.

His first one came on the February 17, 2003 episode of RAW where he faced Jim Ross in a No Holds Barred match. The martial arts specialist went on to have matches with the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shane McMahon and John Cena.

One of his most memorable showdowns came when he faced his on-screen nephew, Eugene. They faced each other at the 2004 Taboo Tuesday pay-per-view, which resulted in Bischoff having his head shaved bald, as per the stipulation.

