When was Erick Rowan’s last official WWE appearance?

Erick Rowan has reportedly signed a deal with WWE to make his return to the company after four years. This is what PWInsider reported on Wednesday without providing more details on when the WWE Universe will see the veteran wrestler back to the ring.

Rowan, who was mainly known for being a member of The Wyatt Family, alongside the late Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper (Brodie Lee), left WWE in April 2020, due to budget cuts amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

His last official WWE appearance was 1,515 days ago, on March 9, 2020 when he lost to Drew McIntyre in a match on Monday Night RAW. Since then, he has appeared on various wrestling promotions, including AEW.

Erick Rowan was also present when WWE paid tribute to Bray Wyatt on the August 25, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown, a day after the latter's death.

Erick Rowan once said that WWE didn't believe he would succeed

A few weeks after his release from WWE back in April 2020, Erick Rowan opened up about his time with the company and made some interesting statements.

Rowan was part of The Wyatt Family, but his role in the faction didn't involve a lot of talking and his character was quiet. Thus, when the creative team gave him a promo as part of a singles run, they were surprised by how good the veteran wrestler was on the microphone. Still, Rowan revealed that WWE didn't really believe he could succeed in any other role, other than the one he had with The Wyatt Family.

"I'm right here. I've been here the whole time, I've always been able to talk. I'm not a mute, but I played a mute and a guy who is quiet for the longest time. We play the character given unless you're a certain person... They didn't have a plan for me because they didn't think I was going to succeed. I know they didn't because I wouldn't have had people come up to me being like, 'I can't believe you can do this,'" Erick Rowan said on The Lewis Nicholls Show. (H/T - Fightful)

Now that he is seemingly set to return to WWE, it remains to be seen what role he will be assigned, but it could be something related to The Wyatt Family, especially if the company decides to make a storyline as a tribute to the late Bray Wyatt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback