When ex-WWE star's partner beat him up for cheating on her with CM Punk's sister's friend

In 2006, Hornswoggle joined WWE. Over the next decade, the 37-year-old dated a few women. In his autobiography, "Life Is Short and So Am I: My Life Inside, Outside, and Under the Wrestling Ring," the former Cruiserweight Champion confessed to cheating on his partners with other women.

In his book, Hornswoggle recalled the time he cheated on his pregnant partner, Kim, with one of CM Punk's sister's friends after attending the current AEW star's birthday party in Chicago. However, Kim later discovered his infidelity after finding the woman's license in his car.

"When I was in Chicago at CM Punk's birthday party, I didn't know when to say enough was enough, and ended up in my car with one of Punk's sister's friends. Neither of us realized it but her driver's license fell out of her bag and onto the floor, where it was found several days later by Kim. At the time, WWE was in Green Bay, and Kofi and Punk were staying at my house. While I drove Kofi to the airport to catch an early flight, Kim went into my phone and found a couple of text messages between me and the woman whose license Kim now had," he wrote.

The former WWE Superstar added:

"When I got back, I walked through the living room past the still sleeping Punk and into my bedroom, where Kim was waiting, red-faced and furious, holding out my cell phone accusingly. 'You want to tell me something?' she asked. As I was attempting to answer, she punched me square in the eye with a right hook, then shoved me onto the bed and began hammering me in the back of the head. I didn't defend myself at all, partially because I didn't want to risk any physicality with a pregnant woman, but mostly because I knew I deserved it."

Ex-WWE star CM Punk denied hearing anything

Although he was sleeping on Hornswoggle's couch when the former Cruiserweight Champion got beaten up by his partner, CM Punk denied hearing anything.

In his book, Hornswoggle recalled finding the current AEW star gone when he left the room. He also detailed The Best in the World's reaction to hearing the story.

"When she stopped hitting me, I staggered out of the room to find Punk gone. I texted him and asked if he'd heard anything. He wrote back, saying, 'No, what's up?' I told him in person the next time I saw him, and he couldn't believe it. He said that if he'd known something was going on, he would have tried to help. Given that he'd only been in the next room, it seemed a little weird that he hadn't heard anything, but I let it go. I had other things to be concerned about," Hornswoggle wrote.

