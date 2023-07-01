Does every superstar have a nude photo of 37-year-old ex-WWE star on their phone? When the former champion addressed the rumor

After working in a few independent promotions, Hornswoggle joined WWE in 2006. The 37-year-old spent about a decade in the Stamford-based company, during which he held the Cruiserweight Championship once. Hornswoggle was also involved in controversial storylines, including being revealed as Vince McMahon's "bastard son."

During his WWE run, a rumor seemingly suggested that every superstar had a nude photo of Hornswoggle on their cell phones. A fan asked the former Cruiserweight Champion about it during a shoot interview several years ago.

"[Why does every member of the WWE roster have at least one nude photo of you on their cell phone?] Ummm, I don't know. I'm an ugly naked man," Hornswoggle answered. [From 00:05 to 00:18]

In September 2015, Hornswoggle was suspended for violating the company's Wellness policy. A few months later, the former Cruiserweight Champion was released from his contract, ending his 10-year tenure in the Stamford-based promotion.

Did ex-WWE star Hornswoggle retire?

After getting released from the Stamford-based company in 2016, Hornswoggle competed in other promotions on the independent circuit, including MAW, ICW, and AIW. His last bout came nearly three months ago when he and his Trademark Name Army partner Wes Barkley lost an AIW Tag Team Title match against The BitcoinboiZ.

In a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, the 37-year-old seemingly confirmed his retirement from in-ring competition.

"Not that I know of. I mean, I would love to, but in-ring, probably is behind me, if I'm being honest with myself after my second failed back surgery. It ain't in the cards, I don't believe in-ring for a major company," he said.

