"My mission every week" - When an unexpected WWE star legitimately bullied The Great Khali backstage

In April 2006, The Great Khali made his WWE debut on SmackDown. About a month later, Hornswoggle also joined the blue brand. The two superstars shared the locker room over the next eight years before Khali left the company after his contract expired in 2014.

Despite being nearly one-third the size of Khali, the 4 ft 5in Hornswoggle confessed in an interview with the Such Good Shoot podcast that he legitimately bullied the 7ft Indian giant backstage during their time in WWE.

"Him and I, I bullied the hell out of him, legitimately bullied him, where in this day and age I'd be frowned upon. Just because I was like, 'Hey, if there's a target that I'm going to pick, it's going to be him.' Because why go for like Primo or Epico when I can bully The Great Khali? I made it my mission every week. When I wasn't booked I was just in the locker room just bullying him," he said.

The Great Khali and Hornswoggle had three one-on-one matches in 2007. Khali won the first bout at Survivor Series. Meanwhile, the other two ended in no contests on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown.

WWE released Hornswoggle in 2016

After spending nearly a decade as an on-screen talent in the Stamford-based company, Hornswoggle was eventually released from his contract in May 2016. He has since made a few sporadic appearances.

In an interview with Comic Book in January 2021, the former Cruiserweight Champion disclosed that he was supposed to appear at the 2020 Backlash Premium Live Event. However, the company scrapped the plan.

"No one knows this because it never aired, but I was flown to the Performance Center to film a segment on Backlash during the Street Profit and Viking Raiders match that just never made it to air. It's just we just never got to film it because we ran out of time and the weather was not in our favor. It just started sideways raining out, so we didn't get to shoot any of that segment," he explained.

