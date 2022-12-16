WWE legend The Great Khali once had an embarrassing incident after walking into "the ladies' dressing room"

In 2005, WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Great Khali worked together in the movie The Longest Yard. While filming the movie, the three wrestlers were training at a gym in New Mexico when the Indian wrestling legend had an embarrassing incident.

In an old interview, The Texas Rattlesnake detailed the incident which saw The Great Khali accidentally enter the ladies' dressing room.

"I remember one time we were at the gym there in New Mexico where we were filming that movie in Santa Fe and all of a sudden it was me and Kevin Nash and Khali, and all of a sudden you hear a bunch of screams and the women all come running out of the bathroom and the dressing room. And all of a sudden here comes Khali walking out behind them with a sheepish look on his face a little grin. He had walked into the ladies dressing room and didn't know it," Austin said. [From 0:32 - 0:56]

Stone Cold disclosed that the former World Heavyweight Champion was very embarrassed.

"So, anyway, he [The Great Khali] was all embarrased as hell and of course he didn't speak real good English, but he could speak English because me and him had many conversations. So I just walked up to him looked up in eyes, patted him on the shoulder and said, 'hey big man, next time take me with you," Austin added.

After The Longest Yard, The Great Khali has appeared in a few other movies, including Get Smart, Kushti, and Ramaa: The Savior. He also appeared in some TV shows, including Outsourced and Pair of Kings.

The Great Khali had an eight-year run in WWE

In January 2006, The Great Khali signed a contract with WWE. The 50-year-old spent eight years as an active competitor on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown, during which he won the World Heavyweight Championship. However, he left the company in November 2014 after his contract expired.

Over the past few years, Khali has made a few sporadic appearances in WWE. His last appearance came in 2018 when he participated in the 50-Man Royal Rumble at The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. In 2021, the former world champion entered the Hall of Fame.

