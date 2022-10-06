"He would sit by himself" – WWE legend on what The Great Khali was like backstage 

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has given his honest thoughts on working with The Great Khali.

Khali became the first-ever Indian-born World Heavyweight Champion during his initial push in 2007. He went on a dominant heel run between 2006 and 2008, laying waste to the likes of The Undertaker, Rey Mysterio, and Kane. However, he was relegated to a comedy role in the final years of his active in-ring career.

Dutch Mantell shared the locker room with Khali briefly in the early 2010s. They even featured an in-ring promo on one occasion. In a recent edition of Story Time with Dutch Mantell , the wrestling veteran described Khali's backstage demeanor. He compared the Hall of Famer to the late great Andre The Giant.

"I don't remember him a lot, I remember he would just sit in the dressing room by himself, like Andre would a lot. He didn't move around a lot, he would just sit down, and once he sat down he was there. I mean, he would do a homestead on it," Mantell said. (1:48 - 2:02)

When was The Great Khali's final WWE match?

The Great Khali made his final WWE appearance in 2018 as part of the Greatest Royal Rumble Match in Saudi Arabia.

Before this, his last televised appearance for the company came during Jinder Mahal's WWE Championship run in 2017. The Great Khali returned to assist Mahal in the latter's Punjabi Prison bout against Randy Orton.

Khali's final one-on-one match for WWE was against Rusev, now AEW's Miro, back in 2014. The contest took place at a SmackDown taping in October of that year and saw The Punjabi Playboy defeated by The Bulgarian Brute.

