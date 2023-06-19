WWE Legend seemingly confirms his in-ring retirement

Performing in the wrestling business takes an enormous physical toll on a wrestler's body. One former WWE superstar who is seemingly set to retire from the ring is Hornswoggle.

Signing for the company in 2004, the 37-year-old worked alongside many big names, including Vince McMahon, JBL, and John Cena.

Having been away from the company since 2016 as well as having recently made some independent appearances, Hornswoggle said on Inside The Ropes that his days in the ring are seemingly behind him.

"Not that I know of. I mean, I would love to, but in-ring, probably is behind me, if I’m being honest with myself after my second failed back surgery. It ain’t in the cards, I don’t believe in-ring for a major company." (H/T Inside The Ropes)

One of Hornswoggle's most memorable moments came in 2009 when he became an honorary member of D-Generation X alongside Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

Hornswoggle on being left out of DX's WWE Hall of Fame induction

In 2019, the iconic faction was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, X-Pac, and Billy Gunn all appeared on stage to celebrate their time in the group.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Hornswoggle, who worked as the group's mascot, was asked if he had any ill feelings about not being part of the induction ceremony.

"No. And it's one of those things like I get it, I do. I was the mascot. I was always known as the mascot. People didn't view me as such. But I knew it and it's fine. I never like to think about that, because if it never were to happen, I can only be let down rather than if for a crazy reason it does happen. It's the coolest surprise ever. But I never think about that. People ask me all the time and all that they say it to me all the time. But it's like, I don't like thinking that way." (H/T CVV)

Despite not being featured in D-Generation X's induction, it could be argued that Hornswoggle did more than enough to earn himself a solo spot in the WWE Hall of Fame during his time in the company.

