When ex-WWE star said she slept with The Sandman twice to ease his nerves

Pro wrestling legend The Sandman is best known for his run with ECW between 1992 and 2001. One of his former ECW managers, Missy Hyatt, once revealed that they slept together twice in a bid to allegedly calm his nerves.

Hyatt is widely regarded as one of the greatest valets of her generation. The former wrestling personality worked for several top companies in the 1980s and 1990s, including WCW and WWE. She also formed a brief alliance with The Sandman in ECW in 1996.

In an interview on Diamond Joe's YouTube channel, Hyatt claimed she had s*x with her co-worker to improve their on-screen chemistry:

"He was really nervous working with me. He was really geeky and nervous and such a mark for me, and it was like the only way to make the gimmick work was just to release that s*xual tension. So, I mean, I did it for the business." [2:35 – 2:49]

Hyatt's only official ECW match took place on August 23, 1996, at the Requiem for a Pitbull event. She joined forces with The Sandman to defeat Raven and The Sandman's ex-wife, Lori Fullington, in a mixed tag team match.

Missy Hyatt wrote about The Sandman in her book

The legendary valet released a book, Missy Hyatt: First Lady of Wrestling, in 2002. She pulled no punches about the wrestling business and the number of wrestlers she was romantically involved with in real life.

Asked whether it was fair to discuss past s*xual partners who had families, Hyatt provided the following response:

"Well, they didn't have families at the time. Hold on, let me think. One or two did. But, you know what, listen, if you wanna play, you gotta pay. You shouldn't be doing anything that you're not ashamed of! I mean, hey, that's life." [0:14 – 0:32]

In a separate interview, Hyatt recently spoke about the time she almost got in trouble after saying a banned word on television.

Do you have any memories of Missy Hyatt and Sandman working together? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Diamond Joe and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes