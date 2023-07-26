When a female ex-WWE personality left the company after backstage heat with Randy Orton

Randy Orton is one of today's most influential WWE stars in and outside the ring. The Viper has been around the industry for decades and has cemented himself as one of the all-time greats, which is why his opinions matter even to the higher-ups. Hence, in one instance, Charly Caruso's career ended early after a meeting with him.

Charly Caruso (Arnolt) was best known to wrestling fans for her role as a ring announcer, interviewer, and host in WWE. She initially joined WWE in 2016 as a ring announcer and did backstage interviews on RAW, SmackDown, the company's social media, and more. She left the company in 2021, moments after it was reported that her behavior had not been well received by Randy Orton.

According to Fightful reports, the former WWE personality was "consistently late" to tape interviews scheduled to air during a RAW episode. Her tardiness caused Randy Orton and Sheamus to grow infuriated. After hearing the news, Vince McMahon was also unhappy and "pulled" her from television.

Kevin Patrick was hired as her direct replacement following her departure from the Stamford-based promotion in 2023. She is now a personality of ESPN and Outkick.

How did Charly Caruso respond to the alleged backstage heat with Randy Orton?

Charly Caruso now goes by her real name Charly Arnolt

In April 2021, the now 36-year-old television personality shared the real reason for her departure. As it turns out, it may not even be related to the rumored reasons above.

While speaking to Scott Fishman of TVInsider, Charly Caruso shared that she departed as her WWE contract was coming up and decided not to renew it. She also added that she had no issues with anybody upon her departure.

“There is always going to be chatter. The contract was coming up. Instead of renewing, I’m moving on. Everyone is going to have their own opinions regardless. I never had any issues while I was at WWE. Nothing bad happened. As far as I’m concerned, I’m leaving on a positive note and beginning what I believe to be the next step in my career.”

Both Charly Caruso and Randy Orton are absent in WWE at the moment

While it's been known that Charly Caruso's absence is because she has explored a different career path, Randy Orton's situation is not as easy.

The Apex Predator has been absent from WWE since May of last year after suffering a back injury, which the company is displaying that it was the work of The Bloodline.

Although it's unknown if Randy played a part if Charly's exit, it's hard to deny his influence backstage.

