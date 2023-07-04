When female former WWE performer used to interview people barefoot; Triple H called her out on it 

Triple H once called out a former WWE female performer for conducting her interviews without wearing any shoes. When you're a part of WWE, you have to be ready for the strangest things, including your interviewer being barefoot. Renee Young, a fan favorite, had one quirk during her interviews backstage.

Renee was called out for it first during a WWE interview with Evolution. When Young caught up to Triple H to ask questions, he answered, but not before asking her a question of his own.

This happened during Backstage Pass on WWE Network after the May 26, 2014, episode of RAW

"The big question is, why don't you wear shoes when you do these?"

Renee Young didn't have an answer and was left flustered and lost for words at the time. The camera immediately focused on her feet as well.

Years later, when The Game was wishing Young farewell and saying that WWE would miss her, she thanked him for everything but recalled the time he had ribbed her for not wearing shoes.

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette @TripleH Thanks for everything Hunter. You made my time in WWE great! Except for ya know....that time you called me out for not wearing shoes. @TripleH Thanks for everything Hunter. You made my time in WWE great! Except for ya know....that time you called me out for not wearing shoes. 😫😖

Triple H is not the only person to call out Renee Young for not wearing shoes

A year after Triple H called her out for it, Young would be called out for conducting interviews barefoot again at WWE shows. This time, it was by Big E.

He posted pictures of her during her interview with them and then zoomed in on her feet, showing pictures of her not wearing shoes yet again.

Why she conducts interviews without wearing any shoes remains a mystery for most WWE fans. She has not really spoken up about it much but continued despite being called out repeatedly. While she wore shoes for interviews later in her career, it remains a questionable decision.

