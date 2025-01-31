When female star slapped Roman Reigns on WWE TV: “The only place you’re gonna call is 911”

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is one of the biggest pro wrestling figures in the world right now. Picking a fight with the OTC always comes with dire consequences, and he was once slapped by a female star who got away with it. Here’s a throwback to Reigns’ days as The Big Dog when he was slapped by Lana and then attacked by Rusev.

On October 17, 2016, Rusev and Lana delivered a promo in which The Bulgarian Brute talked about his amazing family. During the segment, the duo also criticized Roman Reigns and his Samoan family. Shortly after, The Big Dog, who was the United States Champion at the time, interrupted the couple.

Reigns said that while it was great that Rusev had a powerful family, nobody would come to his aid when they got into the ring.

Trending

“Call your daddy with the mustache, call your mom, it doesn't matter because at Hell in a Cell, it's just me and you, one-on-one. And there's only one way in, and one way out. And when I'm done with you, the only place you're gonna call is 911,” said Reigns.

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

In response, Lana slapped the OTC, and Rusev followed it up with a kick to the face, decimating Roman Reigns. However, The Bulgarian Brute couldn’t maintain this momentum in their Hell in a Cell clash and lost the match to The Big Dog.

Roman Reigns is aiming to win the 2025 Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns will be making his first Royal Rumble appearance this year since 2020. The Head of the Table is a former winner of the 30-man contest and had eliminated Rusev to win the 2015 Royal Rumble. Now one of the top favorites to win, he is looking forward to repeating history 10 years after his previous triumph.

Paul Heyman had announced that after winning the Ula Fala back, his Tribal Chief would win the Rumble and get his Undisputed WWE Championship back as well. This would resume the OTC’s feud with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. However, he faces a big threat from CM Punk.

While The Second City Saint and the OTC already hate each other, Punk seemingly has The Wiseman in the palm of his hand right now. The Straight Edge Superstar could call in the undisclosed favor that Heyman owes him to win the Rumble instead of Reigns. It would be interesting to see if The Head of the Table would emerge as a two-time winner of the 30-man contest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback