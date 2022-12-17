When female WWE star slapped Roman Reigns eight times after he called her a "disgrace"

At Survivor Series 2015, Roman Reigns won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship for the first time when he defeated Dean Ambrose in the main event. Triple H distracted the new champion after the match, presenting Sheamus with the perfect opportunity to successfully cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

The Celtic Warrior retained the World Heavyweight Championship against Reigns at TLC 2015 after receiving help from Alberto Del Rio and Rusev. Following the match, Reigns viciously assaulted Triple H to continue a storyline that would eventually culminate at WrestleMania 32.

On the post-TLC 2015 episode of RAW, Triple H's wife Stephanie McMahon read Reigns the riot act during a heated in-ring promo:

"Roman, you are nothing more than a coward. These people are chanting 'thank you, Roman.' Yes, thank you, Roman, for once again losing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Oh, and, by the way, blaming everybody else but yourself, taking it out on my poor, defenseless husband, who had nothing to do with your loss. Accept the responsibility, Roman. You are a failure. You're a failure and you're a disgrace." [0:53 – 1:24]

The former Shield member responded with a series of insults of his own:

"I'm the disgrace?" Reigns asked. "I'm the disgrace?! Nah, nah, Steph, you are a disgrace, and your husband is a disgrace! Nah, nah, nah, matter of fact, your whole family is a disgrace." [1:34 – 1:56]

Reigns' comments proved to be the final straw for Stephanie McMahon, who slapped the babyface star across the face. She then followed up with another seven slaps, drawing a huge crowd reaction.

The video above has been viewed 188 million times on WWE's YouTube channel, making it the fourth most-watched video on the account.

What happened after Stephanie McMahon slapped Roman Reigns?

Moments later, WWE's then-Chief Brand Officer reassured Roman Reigns that she and Triple H had no plans to fire him.

She then surprisingly revealed that her father, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, was going to address the situation later that night:

"I'm not gonna fire you because my husband asked me not to," Stephanie McMahon continued. "But I tell you what, there's someone on the way to the arena right now who just might, and that's the Chairman of the Board of this company… Vincent… Kennedy… McMahon!" [2:36 – 2:54]

The show ended with Roman Reigns recapturing the World Heavyweight Championship from Sheamus in an action-packed main event. The match also saw Vince McMahon receive a Superman Punch on the ring apron.

What are your memories of Roman Reigns' feud with the McMahon family? Let us know in the comments section below.

