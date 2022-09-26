When did the first-ever WWE Extreme Rules take place?

WWE Extreme Rules is usually one of the most anticipated Premium Live Events on WWE's calendar. It is an annual event that often features extreme gimmick matches between wrestlers. The various stipulations that have been used over the years include Strap Match, Ladder Match, or even a Steel Cage match.

The Extreme Rules stipulation was originally used in the Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) promotion, which was acquired by WWE in 2003. The Stamford-based promotion went on to adopt the term to replace their hardcore matches.

The first edition of the aforementioned event took place in 2009. It was previously known as One Night Stand. While the 2009 edition of the Extreme Rules event was noted by WWE to be a direct continuation of the One Night Stand, the 2010 event was later promoted as only the second event under a new chronology.

The 2009 event was headlined by Jeff Hardy, who defeated Edge for the World Heavyweight Championship in a Ladder Match. However, his victory was short-lived as CM Punk cashed-in his Money in the Bank contract on the Charismatic Enigma.

The event also featured a Steel Cage match that saw Batista overcome Randy Orton to become WWE Champion. John Cena also defeated Big Show in a Submission match.

Match card for this year's WWE Extreme Rules

The 14th edition of the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, October 8, 2022. The event will emanate from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and will be the first Extreme Rules event to take place in October.

So far, only three matches have been announced for the show. Below is the updated match card after this week's SmackDown:

SmackDown Women's Championship : Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey - Extreme Rules match - The match was set up after Ronda won a Fatal 5-Way to become the #1 contender. The animosity between the two is at an all time high after Liv cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Rousey to win her maiden title in WWE.

: - The match was set up after Ronda won a Fatal 5-Way to become the #1 contender. The animosity between the two is at an all time high after Liv cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Rousey to win her maiden title in WWE. Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle - Fight Pit match - Rollins and Riddle have been embroiled in heated rivalry for a long time. The duo will get a chance to settle their differences in a Fight Pit match, a concept previously used on NXT.

- Rollins and Riddle have been embroiled in heated rivalry for a long time. The duo will get a chance to settle their differences in a Fight Pit match, a concept previously used on NXT. Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross - Strap match - Kross has been targetting McIntyre since returning to the promotion. After weeks of being attacked from behind, Drew challenged Kross to a Strap match so they could beat each other up in close proximity and neither man has a chance to run.

Besides the aforementioned matches, Bayley vs. Bianca Belair could also get added to the event. Dexter Lumis could also wrestle his first match on the main roster as he has been targeting The Miz for weeks and the two could sort out their differences at Extreme Rules.

