When former WWE chairman Vince McMahon almost got into a fist fight with Michael Cole

Michael Cole has spent nearly 27 years in WWE, and during his time with the promotion, he has been a part of many memorable moments. While some of these moments are well-known to wrestling fans, others aren't talked about much. One such instance involved Cole almost getting into a fist fight with Vince McMahon.

This story involving Cole and the former WWE boss was narrated by JBL on the Something to Wrestle podcast. During an episode of the podcast, The Wrestling God mentioned that McMahon had once strictly ordered Cole not to refer to Deuce (from the Deuce & Dominio fame) as Jimmy Snuka's son.

However, Michael Cole didn't listen to his boss. Narrating the story, JBL said:

“Michael’s got all his notes as he always does the kid tags in and Michael Cole says: ‘In comes Jimmy’s son – exactly, 100% what Vince McMahon told him not to say. “When he says it I start laughing because I realize Michael doesn’t know what he said. Michael would never do something like that on purpose.”

Further, JBL revealed that McMahon did not like Cole's actions even though it appeared to be a mistake from the commentator. The Hall of Famer said that McMahon threatened to fire Cole while the former was in gorilla and even mentioned he would attack him which made JBL laugh.

However, the former World Heavyweight Champion soon realized this wasn't a laughing matter as things were serious. He added:

"Oh my, wait a minute’. Vince, he may come out here and I’m starting to think this has gotten too serious and now I’m starting to panic because I’m the only one that knows what’s going on... I’m the one that’s got to stop Vince now. Michael Cole is no shrinking violent he’s going to fight whether he wins or not. What happens if Vince McMahon walks out? The place is going to go ballistic, Vince is gonna head straight for Michael, and they’re gonna end up rolling around the ground fighting. This is a disaster what do I do Michael has no idea what’s happened, Vince is beside himself because he thinks Michael is betraying him."

However, things ended on a friendly note for both Vince McMahon and Michael Cole. JBL revealed that McMahon returned 20 seconds later and said that he thought he overreacted, after which he asked Cole and Bradshaw to carry on.

WWE personality recently took a shot at Michael Cole

Michael Cole is currently calling the action on Monday Night RAW. While Pat McAfee is Cole's partner in crime, he was not available for the recent episode of Monday Night RAW. This meant McAfee's spot was filled by former Intercontinental Champion and SmackDown commentator Wade Barrett.

On X (formerly Twitter), Barrett mentioned he asked Cole not to do the 'Yeet' dance when Jey Uso makes his entrance. However, Cole did not listen and ended up doing the Yeet dance, which led to Barrett calling him out. The former Nexus leader shared an image with Cole and wrote:

“Yeah mate, I’ll come and work a #WWERaw with you, just don’t do any of that BS dancing.” Didn’t listen. @MichaelCole."

Check Wade Barrett's tweet below:

Wade Barrett has been a part of the commentary panel in WWE since 2020. He began his commentary career on WWE NXT and was eventually moved to the main roster, where he successfully called several episodes along with Michael Cole, which makes their chemistry appealing to fans.

