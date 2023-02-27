When former WWE Champion declined WrestleMania match against AJ Styles

After joining WWE in 2016, AJ Styles made no secret of his desire to face Shawn Michaels in a dream match. The Phenomenal One even posted a tweet to tease the possibility of a first-time-ever contest with the WWE legend.

Michaels retired from in-ring competition in 2010 after losing to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26. Despite WWE's best attempts to bring him back, The Heartbreak Kid repeatedly claimed that he would never reverse his retirement decision.

In 2017, the three-time WWE Champion revealed on NotSam Wrestling that he rejected an offer to face Styles at WrestleMania 33:

"I guess I'm breaking something with you and I don't even know if I should, but I could have had that match," Michaels said. "They didn't have an opponent for AJ at WrestleMania. I said that I hadn't been asked because I hadn't—but then I was. I said, 'I wish that young man was here 10 years ago, man.' I honestly do. I think he's very talented." (H/T Sports Illustrated)

While Styles is widely regarded as one of the most talented superstars of his generation, many view Michaels as the greatest in-ring performer ever.

AJ Styles and Shawn Michaels: What happened next?

WrestleMania 33 took place in front of a reported crowd of 75,245 people at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The main show began with AJ Styles defeating then-SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon.

Although WWE's choice of WrestleMania opponent for Styles was considered a disappointment by many fans, the 20-minute match greatly exceeded expectations.

The following year, Shawn Michaels agreed to come out of retirement at Crown Jewel 2018. He teamed up with Triple H to defeat Kane and The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia.

Speculation has been rife that Michaels could return to the ring one day, possibly against NXT star Grayson Waller. The two-time Hall of Famer oversees the NXT brand as part of his job as WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative.

