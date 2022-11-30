When former WWE Champion was paid $100,000 for breaking Goldberg's ankle

Back in late 2003, former world champion Batista was awarded a whopping $100,000 for injuring Goldberg on WWE RAW.

At Unforgiven 2003, Goldberg defeated Triple H to win the World Heavyweight Title. The Game soon put a $100,000 bounty on the WCW legend. A string of WWE heels attempted to take him out, but none of them succeeded.

On the October 20, 2003, episode of WWE RAW, Goldberg took on Shawn Michaels in a singles match. A returning Batista interfered in the contest and attacked the veteran. Batista folded a chair around his ankle and jumped on the chair, injuring the ankle.

The segment ended with Triple H coming out with a briefcase containing the $100,000 bounty that Batista had earned. Check out the full clip below:

Goldberg exacted revenge on Batista soon after

A month later, Goldberg took on Batista in a singles match on WWE RAW. This time around, Triple H interfered and paid dearly for his actions.

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion beat Batista and Triple H up to a loud pop from the audience.

Mere days after his DQ win over Batista, he faced Triple H in a World Heavyweight Title match at WWE Survivor Series 2003. He successfully defended the coveted belt against The Cerebral Assassin and remained champion for about a month before dropping the gold at Armageddon 2003.

He revealed years later that he and Triple H had real-life heat with each other.

“I was hanging out with Kevin [Nash] and Scott [Hall]. Their best friend was Triple H up at WWE. They had the whole Kliq thing. They’d always talk. There was some animosity between Hunter and I, and we just so happened to be represented by the same manager. There were things going back and forth," the Hall of Famer said.

The Icon left WWE in 2004 following his WrestleMania XX victory over Brock Lesnar. He made his big return to the company at Survivor Series 2016, with a squash win over The Beast Incarnate.

What followed was another successful run in WWE for the Hall of Famer. The stint saw him win the Universal Title twice. He also put down WWE's biggest names, including Lesnar, Bray Wyatt/The Fiend, Bobby Lashley, and Kevin Owens.

What was your reaction to Batista injuring Goldberg to collect the bounty that Triple H had put on his head? Sound off in the comments below.

