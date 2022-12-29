When former WWE Champion's daughter was disappointed with The Undertaker's Hall of Fame speech

The Undertaker's iconic WWE Hall of Fame speech didn't sit well with Noelle Foley, daughter of Mick Foley.

The Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year and headlined the class of 2022. He delivered quite a lengthy speech chronicling his legendary career and mentioned several names who were instrumental in his success.

Interestingly, he didn't mention Mick Foley during his speech. Many regard the Hardcore Legend as possibly the greatest rival of The Undertaker. The duo engaged in a heated rivalry during the Attitude Era and had a series of epic bouts. Their Hell in a Cell match at King of the Ring 1998 has become iconic over the years.

Shortly after the speech, Mick Foley's daughter Noelle Foley put up a couple of tweets and shared her disappointment over her father not being mentioned even once.

"That was a great speech, but I’m very surprised there was not one single mention of my dad and their legendary matches together."

She continued:

"Obviously, I understand it’s difficult to fit everything into one speech and remember every single person you want to mention. But it just would have been really nice to hear my dad’s name mentioned," Noelle added.

Check out the tweets below:

Noelle Foley's tweet about The Undertaker received massive backlash back then

The WWE Universe wasn't in the mood to let anyone ruin The Phenom's emotional Hall of Fame speech, and Noelle Foley's tweet didn't sit well with them.

Her tweet received tons of criticism from fans on Twitter. Here are some of the most notable responses that she received:

Lucas Day @Lukelakers @NoelleFoley Probably worried that your dad would later make it about him...like he does most things. Good to see the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree @NoelleFoley Probably worried that your dad would later make it about him...like he does most things. Good to see the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree

Rozé @Roz99078246 @NoelleFoley How can I make someone else moment about me challenge... we got a winner @NoelleFoley How can I make someone else moment about me challenge... we got a winner

He wasn't naming all his opponents…no need to get your feelings hurt

The Undertaker vs. Mick Foley is considered one of the most memorable rivalries in pro wrestling history. Foley did well for himself as a main eventer and is a three-time WWE Champion. He received a Hall of Fame induction way back in 2013.

The Phenom has retired from pro wrestling for good and occasionally hosts his popular "1 deadMan Show," where he interacts with fans and shares stories from his illustrious career.

Were you surprised when Mark Calaway didn't mention Mick Foley in his WWE Hall of Fame speech? Sound off in the comments below.

