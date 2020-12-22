Tom Magee’s famous match against Bret Hart became available in 2019 for fans to watch for the first time. Another one of Magee’s WWE opponents, Arn Anderson, has now given his thoughts on what it was like to work with the rookie Superstar.

Arn Anderson is among the most respected in-ring talents of all time. Magee, in contrast, has a very different reputation in the wrestling industry. Vince McMahon allegedly viewed the former strongman as WWE’s next Hulk Hogan in the 1980s. However, it soon became apparent that his in-ring skills were not as impressive as his physique.

Speaking on his ARN podcast, Arn Anderson recalled the match that he had against Magee before a WWE Superstars taping in December 1988.

"I just don’t think Tom’s timing was right," said Arn Anderson. "You’ve got to remember, during that particular time, that era, a lot of guys were very good workers. And when you were not very good, you really stood out because there were a lot of great workers. As a matter of fact, that was a prerequisite of being able to get a job during that time.

"I just think he was so-so and I can imagine him being out there with a less seasoned heel and really stinking the joint out."

Relive the legendary lost match between Tom Magee and @BretHart on 'Holy Grail: The Search for WWE’s Most Infamous Lost Match,' streaming RIGHT NOW on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/NL02e122gD — WWE (@WWE) May 14, 2019

Magee, who worked as a babyface, defeated Arn Anderson in a dark match that lasted just six minutes. The two men never crossed paths in a WWE match again.

Arn Anderson and Tom Magee both left WWE

Tom Magee defeated Bret Hart in October 1986

One year after the match against Tom Magee, Arn Anderson left WWE and returned to WCW. Meanwhile, Magee wrestled from 1986 to 1990 in WWE before he decided to quit wrestling.

Magee’s match against Bret Hart was said to be the match that prompted Vince McMahon to view him as a possible top star. It was believed for over three decades that footage of the match did not exist or that it had gone missing. In 2019, the tape finally emerged and it is now available on the WWE Network.