WWE King of the Ring 2021 was announced by the company on last week's WWE SmackDown show, which was also the first night of the WWE Draft.

The last edition of the tournament was held in 2019, which was the 21st edition of the tournament.

When is WWE King of the Ring 2021?

The WWE King of the Ring 2021 will return to television on the October 8th edition of SmackDown.

This is not the only elimination tournament that will take place as WWE has also announced the inaugural Queen of the Ring tournament for this year.

Earlier reports had suggested that the Queen of the Ring tournament would begin on October 8th on SmackDown and October 11th on RAW, and the finals would be held at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia.

This year's Crown Jewel pay-per-view will take place on October 21, 2021.

Xavier Woods is desperate to win WWE King of the Ring 2021

Xavier Woods is a big fan of the tournament and has already put his name forward to be a part of WWE King of the Ring 2021.

The New Day member has spoken of his desire to be in the tournament for a long time, and explained why it was important to be crowned WWE King of the Ring 2021 earlier this year.

“To me, the crown is a representation of passing the test. The Heavyweight Championship is a representation of climbing the mountain and beating the person on top, extremely important. As an academic. I want to be tested. I want my test, my Scantron, to do my essay. Let me present in front of the class, test me. Test me so I can know if I will pass or fail, so I know. I don't necessarily think that I've earned anything because I have yet to be tested in the way that I feel a king would be tested," said Woods. (H/T Fightful)

WWE has yet to announce the participants for the WWE King of the Ring 2021, but fans seem to want to see Woods be in the tournament and fulfill his promise of being crowned King of the Ring. The last winner of the tournament was Baron Corbin, who won the 2019 event.

Woods, along with Kofi Kingston, was drafted to SmackDown once again, while the other New Day member and WWE Champion, Big E, was drafted to RAW.

