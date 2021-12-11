During his time with WWE, Jeff Hardy has always played a major role while being a part of the company.

Throughout the years, fans have had the chance to learn more about Jeff Hardy's personal life, including the good and the bad.

One of the more feel-good stories regarding Jeff Hardy's life outside the squared circle has been his relationship with his wife Beth Britt. So when did Jeff Hardy get married?

The former WWE Champion got married on 9th March, 2011. However, Hardy and Britt were dating one for 11 years prior to their marriage a decade ago.

Jeff Hardy has been released by WWE recently

Jeff Hardy was recently released by WWE after an incident at a recent WWE live event, which was dubbed a "rough night" at work for Hardy.

Following the incident, it was claimed that WWE had offered help to Jeff Hardy but the former WWE Champion refused, and it eventually led to his departure from the company.

Many WWE stars have shown their support towards The Charismatic Enigma through social media.

“Jeff Hardy is so beloved by his fans and his peers. I’ve never heard a negative word about him and he’s always treated me with such kindness. Just wishing him and his family the very best.” - wrote Big E.

Ettore “Big E” Ewen @WWEBigE Jeff Hardy is so beloved by his fans and his peers. I’ve never heard a negative word about him & he’s always treated me with such kindness. Just wishing him and his family the very best. Jeff Hardy is so beloved by his fans and his peers. I’ve never heard a negative word about him & he’s always treated me with such kindness. Just wishing him and his family the very best.

“I got to compete against Jeff Hardy on Main Event. I made the assumption that Jeff was going to take it ‘easy’. Jeff says, ‘Nah man, I’ve been waiting for this match. Let’s tear this sh** up.’ He was incredibly giving. I sincerely hope for the best for Jeff and his family.” - wrote Mustafa Ali.

Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam @AliWWE I got to compete against Jeff Hardy on Main Event. I made the assumption that Jeff was going to take it “easy.” Jeff says “Nah man, I’ve been waiting for this match. Let’s tear this sh*t up.” He was incredibly giving. I sincerely hope for the best for Jeff and his family. I got to compete against Jeff Hardy on Main Event. I made the assumption that Jeff was going to take it “easy.” Jeff says “Nah man, I’ve been waiting for this match. Let’s tear this sh*t up.” He was incredibly giving. I sincerely hope for the best for Jeff and his family. https://t.co/m7Qp1XOo6t

Also Read Article Continues below

With Jeff Hardy once again gone from WWE, it would be interesting to note what the future has in store for him. The former world champion will most likely take some time off from in-ring action, but could return for a potential reunion with his brother Matt Hardy, if AEW were to approach the former world champion.

Has Randy Orton replaced The Undertaker? Find out right here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Would you want to see Jeff Hardy in AEW? Yes No 3 votes so far