When does Jeff Hardy's WWE non-compete clause end?

In December 2021, WWE shocked wrestling fans around the world by handing Jeff Hardy his release from the company.

It was reported that Hardy's peculiar behavior during a live event in Texas - where he abruptly exited not just the ring, but the arena - had become a matter of concern for backstage officials.

The Charismatic Enigma was asked to go to a rehabilitation facility, to which he responded with an emphatic 'no'. Hardy's refusal forced the company to take strict action by releasing him from his contract.

Since then, fans have been waiting for Jeff Hardy to return to professional wrestling. They are eager to know whether or not he will join Matt Hardy in All Elite Wrestling or decide to go somewhere else.

But people will have to wait a little bit longer as Jeff still has time left on his 90 day non-compete clause.

When will Jeff Hardy's non-compete clause end?

According to reports, Jeff Hardy's 90-day clause is set to expire on March 9th. It comes as great news for those fans who had been waiting for Hardy's comeback since December.

Once he becomes a free agent, the Charismatic Enigma will be open to signing with any wrestling promotion. Right now, it seems like Hardy will most likely end up in AEW, where his brother is currently leading a heel faction.

Jeff Hardy recently turned down a couple of big offers from WWE.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Matt Hardy on his Twitch said that WWE offered Jeff a HOF spot, but it would be on his own & not with Matt as the Hardy Boyz, and thats why his answer was a “hard no” Matt Hardy on his Twitch said that WWE offered Jeff a HOF spot, but it would be on his own & not with Matt as the Hardy Boyz, and thats why his answer was a “hard no” https://t.co/Uscm4hLjsh

Since his exit from the company, Jeff Hardy has been contacted by WWE for various reasons.

After the drug test results proved that Hardy wasn't under the influence, the officials reportedly offered a Royal Rumble spot to the former Team Xtreme member.

However, Jeff respectfully declined the proposal as he didn't have any intentions to come back.

Vince McMahon also wanted the former WWE Champion to be inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame. However, the company wasn't keen on Matt Hardy's Hall of Fame induction due to him being associated with All Elite Wrestling.

Jeff rejected McMahon's offer as he wished to be inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside his brother. He stood up for the legacy of the Hardy Boyz, stating that WWE could never truly celebrate his career if they didn't acknowledge Matt Hardy's contributions.

