When John Cena apologized to former Universal Champion and his son following an unfortunate incident

The 2025 Royal Rumble is inching closer. John Cena will be starting his farewell tour by entering the Royal Rumble match for the final time in his career to secure a world title match at WrestleMania. At the same event, Kevin Owens will be facing Cody Rhodes in a Ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

While Cena and KO have had several on-screen interactions in the past, there was one particular off-screen incident that seemingly left the latter's son, Owen, crushed. In 2015, Kevin Owens told The Cenation Leader that his son Owen was a huge fan of his.

The Prizefighter told the 16-time World Champion about the time when he and his son attended a WWE show. Kevin said Owen was excited to watch Cena wrestle and shake hands with him. However, the legend walked away without shaking Owen's hand, which left him disappointed.

When he got to know about this incident, John Cena apologized to Kevin Owens and his son. On Talk is Jericho, the former Universal Champion disclosed that Cena actually wrote a two-page letter to his son as an apology.

"John Cena handwrote a letter to my son, like two full pages. One time WWE had a show at the Bell Centre and I took my son. I was second row and just wanted my son to be able to shake John Cena's hand, and when your match ended, I rushed the guardrail with my son just like any other fan would, and instead of coming around the ring and shaking hands, he just left. When I told him about this incident, he said, 'I feel terrible, please tell Owen I'm sorry.' And the letter was John basically apologizing for that."

Kevin Owens and John Cena had a heated feud in 2015

One of WWE's major highlights in 2015 was the intense rivalry between Kevin Owens and John Cena. In May, Cena was doing his weekly United States Championship Open Challenge when KO interrupted him and cut a great promo to make his mark. The Prizefighter ultimately took out Cena with a cheap shot.

The intense segment led to a hard-hitting match at Elimination Chamber, where both wrestlers gave everything they had. In the end, The Prizefighter stood tall as he defeated the legend cleanly. In 2022, Kevin and The Cenation Leader teamed up on an episode of SmackDown to face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

At the upcoming Royal Rumble, both Cena and Kevin will aim to win their respective matches and go to WrestleMania 41.

