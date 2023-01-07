When John Cena reacted with kindness after former WWE Champion insulted him on Twitter

John Cena had a surprising response when The Miz reminded him of his WrestleMania 27 loss earlier this year.

Back in 2011, The Miz was WWE's biggest heel and the company's top champion, heading into WrestleMania 27. The A-lister met arch-rival John Cena at The Show of Shows with the WWE Championship on the line. Courtesy of The Rock's interference, The Cenation Leader lost the match to the 42-year-old star.

Earlier this year, The Miz reminded John Cena of his big loss at WrestleMania 27. Cena ended up responding to the insult, but in a manner that no one had imagined. He praised The Miz in response to his shot and added that his passion hasn't changed.

"I do. Vividly. You worked your a** off on the road to the event and at the event itself. Sacrificing your body during the event to do all you could to give the audience every ounce, even possibly at the expense of your own memory. Your passion and dedication hasn’t ever changed."

John Cena's wholesome response to the insult left fans surprised

The 16-time world champion is one of the most respected individuals in the pro wrestling industry. His positive approach to challenges has inspired millions of fans across the globe over the years.

His heartfelt response to The Miz received massive praise from the WWE Universe:

This man is unstoppable. @JohnCena Cena doing that reverse trashtalk again like he did with Hugh Jackman.This man is unstoppable. @JohnCena Cena doing that reverse trashtalk again like he did with Hugh Jackman.This man is unstoppable.

𝙷𝚢𝚙𝚎𝚛𝙼𝚊𝚛𝚝𝚒𝚗 @StanWomens @JohnCena Not even dissing him when he sorta just did,you just decided to be hella nice and give praise. You’re the best John lol,you’re so nice. @JohnCena Not even dissing him when he sorta just did,you just decided to be hella nice and give praise. You’re the best John lol,you’re so nice.

The Cenation Leader recently made his return to WWE TV for a one-off appearance on the final episode of SmackDown of 2022. Cena teamed up with his former WWE rival Kevin Owens and the duo picked up a victory over Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns.

Cena might make another comeback to WWE very soon, as WrestleMania 39 is mere months away. If rumors are to be believed, he will face Logan Paul at the mega event.

The Miz is still a mainstay on the WWE roster and is a seasoned veteran of the ring. He is a top heel on RAW at the moment. He has accomplished enough over the past 18 years or so to warrant a Hall of Fame induction somewhere down the line.

