When John Cena went viral on TikTok for "Bing Chilling" - All you need to know about the moment

Amidst TikTok getting banned and unbanned within 24 hours, wrestling fans might love to hear a story about John Cena from the time he made headlines because of TikTok! Back when The Leader of Cenation did Fast and Furious 9, he created a viral video for his Chinese audience to promote the movie.

In the video, he speaks Mandarin while holding an ice cream in his hand. The video went viral after his pronunciation of "Bing Chilling", which is a term for ice cream in Mandarin.

He also sang a song during the video which translates to the following:

“Good morning, China...Now I have ice cream...I like ice cream very much...But “Fast and Furious 9″ is better than ice cream.”

Trending

John Cena is back in WWE for his retirement tour

The Champ received a massive pop when he appeared on WWE RAW's debut on Netflix on January 6, 2025. It was a moment fans had been waiting for ever since John Cena announced he would return to the ring in January 2025.

The WWE Universe has pushed for Cena to win a record-breaking 17th World Championship, which he claimed could only happen if he won the Money in the Bank contract or survived the Elimination Chamber match. Interestingly, he had an epiphany mid-way through the promo and realized the Royal Rumble was right around the corner.

Expand Tweet

Following this moment, John Cena announced that he would enter the 30-man-bout at Royal Rumble, and win the match. If he wins the match, he can challenge a champion of his choice and attempt to win the 17th world championship.

2025 will be the final year of The Champ competing in premium live events. However, he may continue to still be involved with the industry and the company in a different capacity after concluding his retirement tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback