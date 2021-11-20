.

When it comes to wrestling couples, it's safe to say that John Morrison and Taya Valkyrie are adored by fans all over the world.

The couple was most recently together in WWE before being released due to budget cuts. While Morrison was on the main roster, Valkyrie was performing in NXT under the ring name Franky Monet.

The couple first got together in 2016 after meeting through an affiliation between wrestling promotions Lucha Underground and AAA.

Their relationship blossomed after they became an on-screen pair. Eventually, after some time, the two became engaged and got married.

So when did John Morrison and Taya Valkyrie get married?

John Morrison and Taya Valkyrie were married on June 1st, 2018. The Miz, Matt Cardona, Dolph Ziggler, Rey Mysterio, and Diamond Dallas Paige attended the ceremony.

Taya Valkyrie spoke with Chris Van Vliet earlier this year about how she met John Morrison:

"We had met before because he was coming to AAA because obviously, I think once he started working on [Lucha Underground] Season 1, he was coming to AAA and doing TV. But it was never like we weren’t friends. I was just excited that someone spoke English." (h/t Essentially Sports)

Valkyrie also discussed the chemistry she has with her husband and any potential difficulties regarding the intense travel schedules they have to endure.

"We’re together all the time and I’ve never—in the almost four years that we’ve been together—there’s never been an argument or problem or like a lack of finding time for each other. Even though we’ve worked together a lot of that time, part of that time—when we first started for example—I was living in Mexico. We were traveling back and forth and we made it work and no matter where he goes on his next step of his journey and his professional wrestling career, it’s going to be okay because we love each other, support each other and I know he’s got my back, I’ve got his back and it’s just part of life." (h/t 411 Mania)

What did Taya Valkyrie say after WWE released John Morrison?

WWE released John Morrison on November 18 in another round of cuts by the company.

Morrison's wife, Taya Valkyrie, took to social media to discuss the release and stated that she was displeased with the decision as they had both lost their incomes. Vince McMahon's company also cut Valkyrie a few weeks before the former Intercontinental Champion was let go.

She attacked WWE for showing zero respect for their talent and fans.

"Stop supporting a company that has ZERO respect for their talent. You love pro wrestling, spend your money on the hundreds of other alternatives. This is wrong. Ethically, as employers they don’t care about us. Talent or fans," tweeted Taya Valkyrie after John Morrison's release.

Despite the news, we're absolutely certain both stars will bounce back from this latest setback.

