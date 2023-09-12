When does LA Knight's current contract end? Explaining his differences with WWE

The rise of LA Knight is something WWE fans have been behind. Over the last few months, Knight has been one of the most revered stars in the promotion. While the 40-year-old is still in the middle of a push, fans already want to know as much as possible about The Megastar.

Currently, the one thing fans are keen on learning about is Knight's contractual situation with WWE. As per recent reports, his current contract with the promotion ends in 2025. This scenario leaves WWE and Knight with almost two years to agree to a new contract.

Per reports last week, despite a lot of time left until Knight's contract ends, WWE approached the 40-year-old with a new contract. The report further claimed that Knight would receive a push once the new deal was signed. However, per the latest reports, a deal between the two parties is not imminent, and they are "far apart" in reaching a deal.

Reportedly, Knight and WWE haven't been able to come to terms with regard to financial compensation. Given that there is still quite some time left until his contract ends, fans will hope WWE can work something out for Knight. It is also reported that the SummerSlam Battle Royal winner's push has nothing to do with a new contract.

LA Knight is to reportedly win the Royal Rumble next year

When LA Knight initially rose to fame, many wondered when he would get a push. While some believed the 40-year-old would win the Money in the Bank, others thought he would become the next United States Champion. However, none of that happened. Instead, Knight won the SummerSlam Battle Royal and is feuding with The Miz.

However, as per the latest reports, Knight will be receiving a major push next year as he is the favorite to win the Royal Rumble. Per a report from Xero News, a story around Knight could be built, which would see him move to RAW and challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship.

"WWE have inserted LA Knight into the Paul Heyman picture right now, so that IF he potentially does win the Royal Rumble match, in storyline, Heyman may get scared that Knight is coming to end the reign of The Tribal Chief. Heyman would then work a trade to Raw in February to bring Jey Uso back and therefore not allow LA Knight to challenge Roman Reigns, as Jey Uso will return to SmackDown and LA Knight moving over to Raw. Knight would leave SD, but remind Paul that one day, they will meet again. LA Knight would then challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 on Night 1."

It remains to be seen how things pan out for Knight heading into WrestleMania next year.

