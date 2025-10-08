When Lana addressed rumors that she was dating current WWE star while being separated from Rusev

WWE star CJ Perry, popularly known by her stage name Lana, has been romantically linked to stars other than her husband, Rusev. Interestingly, the one that caught the most real-life fire was her dating rumor with SmackDown Superstar Damian Priest.Priest won the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania XL. Following his championship victory at The Show of Shows, Priest celebrated his big day alongside his close friends, which also included Lana. This wasn't the first time Damian and CJ were seen together.However, Perry's presence during one of Damian's biggest moments sparked buzz online, with fans asking whether the two were dating. At that time, Lana and Rusev were reportedly separated. Later, during an Instagram Q&amp;A, a fan asked Lana if she was dating The Archer of Infamy. The 40-year-old former WWE manager posted a video of herself on her IG story and denied the rumor.Here is what she said: &quot;No, I am not dating Damian Priest. [laughs] That is very much... that was a funny internet rumor. You know what's always really funny for me? If I post a guy... it's like: [shocked face] All my guy friends were cracking up in March and April, any time I posted them on [Instagram Story], they're like [worried face], and all the DMs are like, 'Is that your new boyfriend?' It's like, guys... I have guy friends, calm down,&quot; CJ Perry said.The former WWE star shared a personal updateAfter a brief separation, Lana and Rusev reconciled earlier this year and are now back together as a couple. Recently, CJ Perry shared a personal update with her fans via her official Instagram account, revealing that she is undergoing an IVF journey with her husband, Rusev, and wanted her fans to join her journey.In a follow-up story, she revealed that was the reason she missed the UFC event with her co-host.