Professional wrestling is an industry that keeps evolving. Over the years, WWE has introduced several unique stipulations to make things interesting. One such stipulation is an I Quit match.

The bout ends when one competitor forces the other to say the words "I Quit," thus ensuring a clean finish.

As Edge and Finn Balor recently agreed to an 'I Quit' match at Extreme Rules 2022, fans might wonder when the latest instance of the match took place in the promotion.

When was the last I Quit match in WWE?

It took place on May 8, 2022, at WrestleMania Backlash. Ronda Rousey failed to dethrone Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38. After this, she challenged Flair to an I Quit match at the following premium live event.

Rousey was able to overcome the odds and became the new SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania Backlash 2022. She used the armbar to make her opponent submit and yell the words "I Quit."

Some popular instances of I Quit matches in WWE

As mentioned earlier, I Quit matches are one of the most interesting professional wrestling stipulations and one of the best ways to ensure a clear winner in a rivalry.

John Cena has made an incredible contribution to making the stipulation famous. He famously defeated his arch-rival Randy Orton at Breaking Point in 2009 to become the new WWE Champion. He also defeated the JBL at Judgment Day in 2005 after a brutal confrontation.

At No Mercy 2003, fans saw one of Vince McMahon's greatest antics as he battled his daughter Stephanie McMahon in an I Quit match. Linda McMahon threw in the towel to end her daughter's punishment.

In 2020, WWE decided to spice things up by booking the first ever Hell in a Cell I Quit match. Jey Uso tried to dethrone the heel Roman Reigns as the Universal Champion but failed to achieve his goal. Reigns put Jimmy Uso into the Guillotine to make Jey accept defeat.

Which of these matches is your personal favorite? Let us know in the comments section.

