When was the last time John Cena fought at WrestleMania? Digging into his Mania record

The Cenation is buzzing with excitement as John Cena returns to WrestleMania, a show he has main evented five times. Cena will face Austin Theory for the prestigious United States Championship, a title he put on the map two decades ago. But when was his last official 'Mania match?

In recent years, the sixteen-time World Champion has distanced himself from WWE to pursue an acting career in Hollywood. Cena has a very hectic schedule with a plethora of filming commitments. These responsibilities have prevented the Peacemaker from competing at The Show of Shows in the last few editions.

The Champ's last 'Mania appearance was at WrestleMania 36: Night Two, an event contested behind closed doors with no crowd due to the pandemic. It wasn't John Cena's most memorable outing at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt squashed Cena in a theatric Firefly Fun House match-up. Wyatt played his mind games with the multi-time US Champion, who got in zero offense.

Cena's last official Mania match in front of a live crowd occurred at WrestleMania 34 against The Undertaker. It was an impromptu dream match, and Taker obliterated The Franchise Player in less than three minutes.

Hence, it has been half a decade since John Cena competed in a classic, authentic one-on-one encounter at The Show of Shows. This is an astounding fact, considering his slew of WrestleMania moments.

John Cena vs. Austin Theory is a massive WrestleMania dream match

John Cena @JohnCena twitter.com/WWE/status/163… WWE @WWE An incredibly emotional @JohnCena is here on #WWERaw and is taking it all in. An incredibly emotional @JohnCena is here on #WWERaw and is taking it all in. ❤️ https://t.co/7r0x2EFbsB Last night was the first time I entered the arena and had the thought that it might be the last time. I’ll never be able to put into words how much I love the #WWEUniverse Last night was the first time I entered the arena and had the thought that it might be the last time. I’ll never be able to put into words how much I love the #WWEUniverse twitter.com/WWE/status/163…

John Cena vs. Austin Theory will be the former's first 'Mania match in five years. Furthermore, A-Town Down has a chip on his shoulder too. The Champ believes "The Now" has everything to lose in their upcoming dream match. From his reputation to the US Title, Theory has a lot to defend at The Show of Shows.

Fans have drawn multiple comparisons between Theory and Cena. The former's current attire is inspired by the latter's 'Prototype' gimmick in OVW. Animosity is also brewing following their thrilling promo earlier in the month.

This could be another passing-of-the-torch moment. However, Cena also has to prove himself because his last two 'Mania outings left much to be desired. On that note, their encounter at WrestleMania will be a can't-miss.

