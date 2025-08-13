When was the last time Roman Reigns had a singles match at a WWE PLE?

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Aug 13, 2025 14:41 GMT
WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty
Roman Reigns makes his entrance at WrestleMania 41 [Image source: Getty]

Roman Reigns made his return on RAW after WWE Evolution 2025 and joined forces with his cousin, Jey Uso, to take on The Vision. The OG Bloodline stablemates battled Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match on Night One of SummerSlam 2025, where they emerged victorious.

Seth Rollins returned that same night after the high-stakes main event and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk to win the World Heavyweight Championship. The following week, The Vision took out Reigns on the Monday night show. This happened in the closing moments of the program after Rollins successfully defended his title against LA Knight via disqualification.

That said, Roman Reigns hasn't had a singles match at a premium live event for a long while. Hence, fans now wonder when the OTC last went one-on-one with an opponent at a WWE Premium Live Event. To answer this question, the last singles match Reigns had at a PLE was against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL, where he lost his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to The American Nightmare.

also-read-trending Trending

It seems like The Head of the Table will have his first singles match at a premium live event since 'Mania XL later this month. There have been speculations about Reigns going one-on-one against Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris. Although the bout hasn't been confirmed yet, The Auszilla's recent actions on RAW could be a sign that WWE might schedule the match for the upcoming event in France.

Fans will have to wait and see if Triple H and his creative team finally confirm Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed for Clash in Paris on August 31, 2025.

Bronson Reed to defeat Roman Reigns at Clash in Paris?

If Triple H and Co. finally confirm Bronson Reed vs. Roman Reigns for Clash in Paris, Reed might secure a pinfall victory over Reigns in a shocking twist.

While the OTC is the firm favorite to win, in a shocking turn of events, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker might interfere in the match and help The Auszilla emerge victorious. Since Jey Uso will be focused on his Fatal Four-Way Match for the World Heavyweight Championship that same night, he might not come to the aid of Reigns.

If this happens, WWE could have Roman Reigns challenge The Visionary for his world title after The Vision potentially helps him retain the gold in France. That said, this angle is speculative.

Edited by Pratik Singh
