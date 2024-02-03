When was the last time Roman Reigns and The Rock clashed in a WWE ring? Revisiting the moment you probably forgot about

On WWE SmackDown's latest episode, Roman Reigns was left shocked as The Rock made a surprise appearance on the blue brand. This development came after Cody Rhodes interrupted a promo by Reigns, and told him he wouldn't face him at WrestleMania 40 after he sought the advice of someone who knew Reigns well.

That's when The Rock's music hit and he made his way to the ring. While the duo did not exchange any words, a face-off between them was enough to cause excitement for a potential match at WrestleMania 40. However, this face-off also got many thinking about whether Rock and Reigns have faced each other inside a ring.

The answer to this is no. However, in 2013, they clashed for a brief period. The Rock, who was then involved in a rivalry with CM Punk at the time, was met with an attack by The Shield. Despite his best attempts to fight the faction, the Miami native was unable to do anything and suffered a vicious powerbomb.

At the time, Roman Reigns was an integral part of the faction and landed some blows on The Rock as well. In that segment, The Tribal Chief looked stronger and stood tall. However, in the current scenario, The Rock is someone Reigns will have to fear and respect.

Wrestling veteran says booking Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 40 is right under one condition

When The Rock teased a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 on WWE RAW: Day 1, the majority of the fans were happy to see a potential clash between the duo. However, a certain section of fans also felt this potential match would be unfair to Cody Rhodes.

A wrestling veteran recently commented on the situation and said it would be right to book Roman Reigns vs. The Rock under one condition. During an episode of The Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan said it would be good to book Reigns vs. Rock if WWE booked Reigns vs. Cody on night two. Morgan said:

"As long as it's night one [The Rock vs. Roman Reigns] and Cody gets him on night two, yes [it's the right call]," he said. [From o9:48 to 09:53]

While Morgan's idea seems good, the possibility of it happening is low. In recent years, Reigns has not been as active as he was before, and seeing him wrestle twice seems unlikely. Also, after today's segment on WWE SmackDown, The American Nightmare will most likely face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

