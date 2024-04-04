When was the last time The Rock officially competed in a WWE ring? Exploring the impact of his time away from wrestling 

The Rock is one of the greatest and most successful pro wrestlers in WWE. He is set to return to in-ring competition this Saturday at WrestleMania XL when he tags with Roman Reigns against the team of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

However, The Great One's Hollywood commitments mean fans are treated to surprising returns from The Rock now and then. That was the case when he last got in the ring for a match. The Rock gave fans goosebumps at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, at WrestleMania 32 on April 3, 2016.

The WWE legend returned for what many thought would just be a promo at 'Mania 32. However, that wasn't the case as Bray Wyatt and The Wyatt Family interrupted The People's Champ. A war of words soon led to Rock challenging Erick Rowan to an impromptu match. The match lasted just six seconds as The Brahma Bull hit Rowan with a Rock Bottom for the pinfall. This set a 'Mania record as the quickest match in the event's history.

This was the first time The Great One had appeared since a three-year rivalry with John Cena. The two WWE icons were embroiled in a tense feud from 2011 to 2013 which was viewed as a passing of the torch.

Rock beat Cena in a supposed 'Once In a Lifetime' collision at WrestleMania 28. He capitalized on The Cenation Leader trying to imitate him and hit Cena with a Rock Bottom. However, their war didn't end there as 'Once In a Lifetime' became 'Twice In a Lifetime' a year later at 'Mania 29. This time Cena prevailed to win the WWE Championship.

The Rock will be protected in his WrestleMania tag team match

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has ventured into several projects since beating Erick Rowan eight years ago. He's starred in Hollywood blockbusters such as Fast X, Red Notice, and Black Adam.

The Great One also nearly entered politics as he was touted as a candidate to run for the US President this year. That didn't happen but he joined the board of directors of TKO Group Holdings (WWE's parent company) earlier this year.

That said, The Rock hasn't been in in-ring action since 'Mania 32, and fans will be intrigued to see how he fares at Lincoln Financial Field. He's now 51 years old and will be tasked with keeping up with three of WWE's most talented superstars.

This is why placing the WWE legend into a tag team match is perfect as he gets back to grips with in-ring competition. Ring rust has been an issue for several returning veterans but working with stars such as Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will help.

The Rock's WrestleMania 40 return could lead to a singles match with Cody Rhodes

The Rock looked certain to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He was brought out by Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes on SmackDown.

The People's Champion went face-to-face with his cousin Roman Reigns and all signs suggested that was WrestleMania 40's main event. Fans had other ideas though as they demanded Cody Rhodes be given his rightful world title match against The Tribal Chief.

WWE catered and Rock turned heel as a result of the U-turn which has perhaps worked out for the best. He's created a character in The Final Boss that has wowed fans despite playing the role of the villain.

Rhodes is supposed to be feuding with Reigns but it feels like there's more bad blood between himself and Rock. The American Nightmare was left bloodied by the newest member of The Bloodline on the March 25 episode of RAW.

This is why The Rock could extend his stay in WWE beyond 'Mania. A match with Cody is a must, given the magic they've created ahead of The Showcase of the Immortals.

