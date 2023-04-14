When was the last WWE King and Queen of the Ring Tournament? Insight into winners and more 

WWE rebranded the historic King of the Ring tournament to King and Queen of the Ring on March 6, 2023. The company has previously treated the Queen’s Crown tournament as a separate event from the men’s single-elimination tournament.

The company last held the King of the Ring tournament in 2021. Xavier Woods defeated Finn Balor in the tournament finals at the Crown Jewel premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 21, 2021.

The finals of the inaugural Queen’s crown tournament also took place earlier during the show. Zelina Vega won the final against Doudrop.

On April 13, 2023, WWE renamed the King of the Ring tournament to Night of Champions. According to reports, the rebranding was done so that the premium live event could coincide with the 1000-day reign of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The 2023 King and Queen of the Ring tournament was originally supposed to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. However, according to PWInsider, the rebranded premium live event will now emanate from Jeddah on May 27, 2023.

WWE Night of Champions isn’t the only Premium Live Event taking place in May

May 2023 is set to be full of action as it will see two premium live events. The first week of the month will see Backlash make its return. The Premium Live Event will emanate from Puerto Rico on the 6th. You can read more on that by clicking here.

Then on the 27th, Night of Champions will take place in Saudi Arabia. It remains to be seen if the Premium Live Event will follow the same format as King of the Ring tournament.

For those who may want to know, the kingdom has been hosting WWE premium live events since 2018. The two sides have a multi-year agreement in place. The first event in the agreement was the Greatest Royal Rumble.

According to Wrestlenomics, the agreement has been extremely lucrative for the sports and entertainment juggernaut. They have made twice the amount of revenue compared to the combined ticket sales of the past 38 iterations of WrestleManias.

The Saudi deal doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. The kingdom was interested in acquiring Vince McMahon’s company until Endeavor stepped in to seal the deal.

