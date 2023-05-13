When Mandy Rose got slapped by 48-year-old legend before joining WWE: Her reaction 8 years later

Mandy Rose was a household name in WWE before getting released last year. However, she was over with the fans well, especially during her second run in NXT. Rose recently shared a throwback video from her days in training.

The Toxic Attraction leader served as an in-ring performer in WWE for years. She went through a lot of punishment in her quest to become a top star. Rose shared the ring with several legends throughout her career, including none other than the multi-time Women's Champion, Lita.

In a recent Q&A session on her Instagram story, a fan asked Mandy to share how long she was in WWE. The Golden Goddess replied, stating that she was an employee for over seven years and also shared a video of herself getting slapped by Lita. The former NXT Women's Champion reacted to the video by stating that the Hall of Famer got her good that time.

"7 YEARS... SHE GOT ME GOOOOOD (laughing emojies)" stated Mandy Rose

Fans can check out a clip of the video below.

While there aren't any other details, fans can assume it was a training session as the two stars were inside a squared circle.

Could fans see Mandy Rose share the ring with WWE legend Lita again?

Over the last few months, WWE featured major changes in its Women's Division. Two of these changes were Mandy Rose getting released and Lita returning for a Women's Tag Team Championship run alongside Becky Lynch.

While Mandy Rose faced consequences after uploading exclusive content on the internet, she could decide to follow the company's policies. If everything works out, her return to Triple H's roster may not be out of the question, and Lita could be a great opponent.

Speaking of Lita, she wrestled a few matches this year and could step in the ring a few more times to entertain the fans. If the stars align, fans could see her share the ring with the former NXT Women's Champion in the future.

