When Mandy Rose seduced a Bloodline member on WWE SmackDown: What happened next?

Before her dominant reign as NXT Women's Champion, Mandy Rose was part of WWE's main roster. She did fairly well there, having been part of teams like Absolution and Fire & Desire and being involved in a critically-acclaimed romance storyline with Otis.

Speaking of romantic storylines, there was a time in 2018 when Rose tried to get involved with a current member of The Bloodline. She was feuding with Naomi at the time and wanted to get into her head. As such, she flirted with Jimmy Uso, the latter's husband, even going so far as to invite him to her hotel room.

The Golden Goddess tried to seduce the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion by flirting with him and slowly undressing herself. She then had a cameraman come in and click pictures of the pair. This, she revealed, was her plan to destroy his and Naomi's marital life.

However, the Samoan calmly walked away from the scene. A few moments later, Naomi emerged and got into a brawl with Mandy Rose inside the latter's hotel room. The Glow had the upper hand, but her rival pushed her away and proceeded to make a run for it. Their rivalry carried on to the Royal Rumble match, where they eliminated each other.

Mandy Rose's latest championship defense

Mandy Rose has been on a tear as NXT Women's Champion. She has held on to the championship for a very long time and has beaten multiple top names. On the most recent episode of NXT, she was at it again as she overcame the challenge of Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match.

Both women threw everything they had at each other, with champion and challenger eager to put the other one down for the count. The final stages of the contest saw Fyre land a Superkick and then a Gory Bomb on Rose. The Golden Goddess got to her feet, but was greeted with a baseball bat to the gut.

The fiery superstar looked to have had the match and the title won when she put her opponent on the announce table. She scaled a ladder and prepared to send Rose through the table with a Swanton Bomb. However, NXT UK Superstar Isla Dawn emerged out of nowhere and sprayed Fyre with mist, leading to her falling off the ladder and through the table. The NXT Women's Champion took advantage of the situation and beat the count to win the match.

