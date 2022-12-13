When did Matt Riddle fail his first WWE Wellness Policy drug test?

Recent reports regarding Matt Riddle stated that he was written off WWE programming for six weeks after failing his second wellness policy drug test. However, this isn't the first time this has happened in his run for the wrestling promotion, and even in his entire professional career.

The Original Bro and Seth Rollins had a heated feud over the past few months. Their rivalry involved multiple taunts and even included each other's personal lives and family. The first match of the feud was supposed to take place at this year's SummerSlam but was canceled after he seemingly suffered a brachial plexus injury during one of Rollins' attacks prior to the event.

However, it was later reported that it was for another season. According to Bodyslam.net, Matt Riddle failed his first WWE drug test before SummerSlam 2022, the last drug test under Vince McMahon's regime.

The same site also reported that Riddle was written off from TV once again after he failed another drug test. His most recent appearance occurred on last week's episode of RAW, where he was stretchered out of the arena following an attack from Solo Sikoa.

Matt Riddle failed two wellness policy drug tests while in the UFC

From 2008 to 2013, The Original Bro fought in the UFC where he became one of the company's rising stars. However, he didn't have a flawless run in the company in his last moments with them.

After UFC 149, Matt's victory over Chris Clements was overturned into a no-contest after he tested positive for a post-fight drug test. This resulted in a fine and a 90-day suspension for the WWE star.

In less than a year, Riddle tested positive again for marijuana after his fight with Che Mills, and the former's victory was yet again overturned in a no-contest that led to his release from the promotion.

Riddle has also opened up in the past about his marijuana usage being one of the main reasons the Stamford-based promotion wouldn't sign him before. Since WWE is no longer testing for marijuana, it's possible that the cause for Riddle's reported absence is no longer related to this.

It remains to be seen what else is going to transpire from the recent events involving Matt Riddle. For now, it looks like it will be a while before fans can see the WWE star return to action inside the ring.

