When Naomi told Jimmy Uso to find another woman during explosive argument

Jimmy Uso and Naomi's relationship was a key focus of the first season of Total Divas. The E! reality show gave viewers a glimpse into the couple's life outside WWE, including their contrasting views on marriage.

The August 4, 2013, episode featured a scene where the two discussed their wedding plans. After being engaged for two years, Jimmy Uso was keen to marry his then-girlfriend. Naomi, by contrast, seemingly felt that Jimmy was pressuring her into making important life decisions at a young age.

Naomi, known by her real name Trinity on the show, became frustrated after Jimmy asked for an update on their future together:

"I work hard and I give you everything you want, and you going off on me," Naomi said. "I'm 25, you can't expect me to make all these decisions right now. So what you want right now? You wanna get married tomorrow? You wanna get a house? You want me to start having babies, all this next week?" [0:53 – 1:06]

Jimmy responded by saying he cannot do everything by himself, prompting Naomi to suggest he find another woman:

"I can't do that right now either because of my job, because of my career. So if that's not enough for you, maybe you should go find somebody what you looking for. Go find you somebody else that's ready to have babies and a house and all that right now." [1:08 – 1:19]

As ever with reality television, it is unclear whether this scene was 100 percent real or if parts were scripted.

How Jimmy Uso reacted to Naomi's comments

Jimmy Uso raised his arms out wide in frustration as he questioned how much longer Naomi needed to wait before moving their relationship forward.

The tag team star even smashed a glass and stormed out after reassuring his partner how serious he was about getting married:

"We engaged, Trin," Jimmy said. "We don't need to be talking about, 'You go find somebody else.' All that bulls**t. You know what, if you was committed to me like you is to this f***ing job, we wouldn't be sitting right here going through this s**t again. That job, it won't be there all the time. I will if you f***ing give me a chance." [1:39 – 2:00]

As it turned out, Jimmy Uso was right. He and Naomi got married on January 16, 2014, and have been together ever since. The former Funkadactyl left WWE in 2022 after more than a decade with the company. She now wrestles as Trinity in IMPACT.

