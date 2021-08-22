When is the next WWE PPV in 2021?

WWE's next pay-per-view event in 2021 is Extreme Rules which will take place on Sunday, September 26th. The event will take place from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Extreme Rules will be shown live on Peacock in the USA and the WWE Network around the world.

It will be the thirteenth pay-per-view under the Extreme Rules banner. Usually, all matches are contested under a gimmick match and not under standard rules.

Following on from WWE's SummerSlam pay-per-view event, we will likely see some rematches contested under some form of extreme ruling. There can be many WWE gimmick matches, from a Steel Cage match to a Ladder match.

What happened at last year's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view?

Last year's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event was dubbed "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules." It went live from a closed set at the WWE Performance Center due to COVID-19 global pandemic.

The event will be remembered for the "Eye for an Eye" match that took place between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins. The rules of the match were simple. The first person to extract an eye from their opponents head would be the winner. Brutal, right? There was also another cinematic match showcased between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a Wyatt Swamp Fight.

Seth Rollins spoke to TalkSport following the event about the "Eye for an Eye" match:

"Obviously it’s a match that has never been done before. I think people maybe tuned in out of morbid curiosity to see what would happen. I certainly did not expect to be in that match at any point leading up to it. When the stipulation was given to me, I was definitely caught off guard and didn’t even really know how to prepare for it." Seth Rollins said. (h/t TalkSport)

Here are the results from "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" from 2020:

Kevin Owens defeated Murphy on the Pre-Show

Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The New Day (c) (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) to WIN the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship in a Tables match

Bayley (c) defeated Nikki Cross to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship

Seth Rollins defeated Rey Mysterio in an Eye for an Eye match

Asuka (c) vs. Sasha Banks for the Raw Women's Championship ended in a no-contest

Drew McIntyre (c) defeated Dolph Ziggler to retain the WWE Championship in an Extreme Rules match

Bray Wyatt defeated Braun Strowman in a Wyatt Swamp Fight

