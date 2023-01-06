When Nia Jax deleted Tinder after Judgment Day member popped up

Nia Jax, real name Lina Fanene, once told an amusing story about her private life on an episode of WWE Network show Ride Along.

Jax rode in a car with Corey Graves and Renee Young after a WWE show. The one-time RAW Women's Champion said she would have swiped 'yes' on Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre if they appeared on the Tinder dating app. However, she would have answered 'no' to Bobby Roode, Mojo Rawley, and her real-life cousin Roman Reigns.

The former WWE Superstar went on to reveal that she immediately left Tinder after Judgment Day member Finn Balor appeared as her first potential match:

"I want to meet a dude like old fashioned, like through a friend or whatever," Jax said. "I just don't see dating apps in my future (…) I opened up a Tinder account and the first person on there was Finn Balor, so that's when I gave up on Tinder. Finn Balor ruined it for me. Literally, it was the first person that popped up and I was like, 'All right, I'm done.'"

The Ride Along episode (season three, episode nine) aired on November 5, 2018. Jax did not disclose when she deleted Tinder, but it was likely several years earlier.

Finn Balor married Mexican sports journalist Vero Rodriguez on August 19, 2019.

Nia Jax was once involved in a WWE romance storyline

In April 2018, Nia Jax defeated Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 34 to win the RAW Women's Championship. The storyline centered around Bliss bullying Jax, but the original plan was supposed to feature Enzo Amore.

Amore, who was fired by WWE in January 2018, started a romance angle with Jax in late 2017. He revealed on the Store Horsemen podcast that the storyline would have resulted in him forming a relationship with Bliss:

"I'm using Nia as a heater to keep my title and I get caught hooking up with her best friend backstage," Amore said. "Bang, that's how you do it. Nia didn't know that. Alexa didn't know it. I knew that because Vince told me. I was just toying along with her. I wanted her to win me matches, I wanted her to be like Chyna." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Jax was handed her release from WWE in November 2021. The Irresistible Force was reportedly asked to return two months later as a 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match entrant, but she declined the offer.

