5 WWE romance storylines that ended abruptly

Romance storylines have been a key part of WWE television ever since the days of Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth.

The majority of WWE’s weekly storylines revolve around titles and match outcomes, but the sports entertainment side of Vince McMahon’s product is also just as appealing to many WWE viewers.

While some on-screen relationships have gone on to last for several years, it is not uncommon for WWE’s higher-ups to suddenly turn sour on a storyline and go in a completely different direction with the same Superstars.

In this article, let’s take a look at five WWE romance storylines that came to an abrupt end.

#5 Lana and Liv Morgan (WWE RAW)

The December 30, 2019 episode of WWE RAW ended with the wedding of Bobby Lashley and Lana.

In a shocking twist, Liv Morgan sabotaged the ceremony by revealing that she used to be in a relationship with Lana. Rusev then jumped out of a cake and began to attack Lashley – the man who stole his wife.

Advertisement

The storyline came to an end when Lashley and Lana joined forces to defeat Rusev and Morgan on the January 20, 2020 episode of WWE RAW.

However, the revelation about Lana and Morgan’s past relationship was hardly mentioned on WWE television again.

Speaking in an interview with Chris Van Vliet in September 2020, Miro (fka Rusev in WWE) said there was never supposed to be any follow-up to Morgan’s comment during the wedding ceremony.

According to Miro, the dramatic revelation only happened because WWE RAW’s Executive Director at the time, Paul Heyman, wanted to create a memorable moment.

“No plan – one-time pop. A lot of things were made for one-time pops. People thought it was the worst thing and it meant all these things. No, it was a one-time thing that was going to get people talking. At that time, the showrunner [Paul Heyman] was about getting people talking and controversy.” [H/T Comic Book]

Miro said the storyline succeeded in creating controversy, but he questioned why WWE’s decision-makers wanted to book a moment that ultimately did not lead to anything.