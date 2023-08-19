When did Paul Heyman join forces with Roman Reigns? Anniversary of partnership is not too far away!

Paul Heyman has been an invaluable asset to Roman Reigns as "The Wise Man of The Bloodline." The Father of ECW may be the brains behind The Tribal Chief's unprecedented reign of dominance.

The Tribal Chief-Wise Man friendship started nearly three years ago. Roman Reigns returned from a four-month hiatus at SummerSlam 2020 with renewed aggression and viciousness. On his first night back, he took out Braun Strowman and then-Universal Champion, The Fiend.

Five days later, he surprisingly met Paul Heyman. Adam Pearce approached Reigns with a contract for a Triple Threat Match, against Strowman and Wyatt, at Payback. The Tribal Chief promised he would be there to win, using Heyman's trademark catchphrase.

"That's not a prediction, that's a spoiler."

The camera turned to the side to show the cunning Wise Man seated next to the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Heyman replied with:

"Believe that."

This was the beginning of a dangerous alliance. Reigns only signed the contract toward the end of the Triple Threat Match, and as promised, he wrecked everyone and left with the Universal Championship at Payback.

Heyman has been pulling strings behind the scenes and advising The Tribal Chief as "The Wise Man" since August 28, 2020. The Usos and Sami Zayn have been expelled from The Bloodline, but the Special Council has stood firmly by the side of Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns once Superman punched Paul Heyman

Overall, Reigns and Heyman have remained loyal to each other. However, during The Tribal Chief's saga with Brock Lesnar, his relationship with "The Wise Man" was strained.

Paul Heyman had close ties with Lesnar as his Special Advocate and knew The Beast better than most. The Head of The Table doubted his Special Counsel's allegiance during the early days of his rivalry with The Conqueror.

In December 2021, he kicked Heyman out of The Bloodline and knocked him out with a thunderous Superman Punch. The Father of ECW realigned with Brock Lesnar, but that alliance proved temporary.

At Royal Rumble 2022, Heyman conspired with Reigns to cost Lesnar the WWE Title, and The Wise Man became part of The Bloodline again.

