Paul Heyman is a wrestling genius. Building Extreme Championship Wrestling from scratch, Paul Heyman turned it into a legitimate alternative to both WWE and WCW. After the company's demise, Paul Heyman took charge of the SmackDown brand, which was in its initial stages, and converted it into one of the most must-see shows of WWE.

Since then, Paul Heyman has gone on to work as a manager for legends like Brock Lesnar and CM Punk before making a surprise return in the summer of 2020 as the "Special Counsel" to Roman Reigns.

With Reigns running the blue brand as Universal Champion, Paul Heyman has been a permanent fixture on SmackDown. Paul Heyman was in the news recently, having been relieved of his hosting duties for Talking Smack.

For those who aren't familiar with the show, Talking Smack is a post-SmackDown talk show that WWE uses to hype upcoming pay-per-views and build storylines. The decision has got fans wondering whether Paul Heyman will be taken off-TV as well.

Fortunately enough, we can report that there was no specific reason for Paul Heyman being replaced by SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee, meaning that it could just have been a regular change with no further consequences.

When did Paul Heyman join Talking Smack?

Though Paul Heyman made his return on the August 28, 2020 edition of SmackDown, he didn't immediately join the Talking Smack panel. Paul Heyman's first appearance on the post-SmackDown show was on the October 23, 2020, edition of the show to hype the Hell in a Cell encounter between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.

However, the special counsel to the Tribal Chief showed up only in the capacity of a guest. Paul Heyman officially joined the show as a co-host a couple of weeks later, on the November 7, 2020, edition of Talking Smack.

While McAfee will be taking up hosting duties moving forward, it seems that Paul Heyman will be solely focusing his attention on serving the Tribal Chief on SmackDown.

